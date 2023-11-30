ODU rallies from early 11-point deficit, holds on for gritty win over Radford

NORFOLK — It’s early yet, but Old Dominion is beginning to form a clear identity.

The Monarchs might not be the biggest or most talented team around, but they don’t run out of fight easily.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 20 points and had a career-high four blocks Wednesday, and ODU overcame deficits in both halves of a dramatic 69-68 non-conference victory over Radford at raucous Chartway Arena.

The win was the second straight nail-biter for the Monarchs (3-3), who survived Sunday for a 68-61 overtime triumph over Drexel.

Against the Highlanders (5-4), ODU trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and eight in the second before setting up a thrilling finish.

“I told the guys it’s real likely we’re going to be in a lot of games like that,” Monarchs coach Jeff Jones said. “We were last year, the year before. It seems every year there’s a lot of these games that come down, if not to the last possession, the last few minutes. And you’ve got to find a way to win.”

That’s exactly what ODU did Wednesday. After a 9-0 run gave the Monarchs their biggest lead of the game at 67-62 with 2½ minutes left, a pair of Radford 3-pointers made it a one-point game in the final minute.

With 5.6 seconds left and ODU ahead by the final margin, Jenkins, uncharacteristically, missed the front end of a one-and-one.

The Highlanders pushed the ball up the floor before guard Kenyon Giles missed a contested 3 from the top of the key as the horn sounded.

Jenkins, a 78% free throw shooter, made 6 of 8 in the game.

“After I missed that last one, I was a little nervous,” Jenkins said. “I ain’t gonna lie. But I just sprinted back to get in the play.”

DaQuan Smith scored 21 points for Radford, which shot 40% to the Monarchs’ 38%. ODU made 6 of 21 from 3-point range and turned 15 turnovers into 16 points. The Highlanders held a 39-36 lead in rebounding.

Freshman guard Vasean Allette added 14 points for the Monarchs.

Giles, a Chesapeake native who attended Oscar Smith High before transferring to a Nevada prep school, entered the game as Radford’s leading scorer but was held to eight points.

Never was the announced crowd of 5,292 louder than during a remarkable sequence provided by Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 junior guard who starred at Menchville High in Newport News.

Midway through the second half, Jenkins threw down a one-handed, breakaway dunk. Less than 30 seconds later, he chased down Truth Harris at the other end and swiped his would-be slam off the rim.

Jones admitted he was surprised when Jenkins missed the free throw in the final seconds.

“He played a lot of minutes, and he’s got a lot on his shoulders,” Jones said. “But in some ways, that put more pressure on Radford than if he had made them, too.

“I would’ve much rather him made both free throws.”

Radford’s resume includes wins over Marshall, Morgan State and Northern Colorado. The Highlanders, who play in the Big South, lost 86-70 at then No. 19 North Carolina and 76-73 at No. 24 James Madison.

It took a while, but ODU provided more heartbreak.

The Monarchs closed the first half with an 8-2 run over the final three minutes to enter halftime trailing 32-31.

ODU shot 27% to the Highlanders’ 32% in the half while connecting on 3 of 12 from long range. It took the Monarchs 4½ minutes to make their first field goal.

Radford jetted out to a 17-6 lead less than seven minutes into the game, thanks largely to the fact that ODU started 2 for 12 from the field.

But then the fight was on, and the Monarchs were once again up to it.

“We’ve proven twice that it’s not always pretty, but you’ve got to scrap and you’ve got to keep battling and try to make the winning plays,” Jones said. “We’ll learn. Some of it’s by trial and error.”

