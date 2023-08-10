ODU’s quarterback competition expands to a 3-man race

Old Dominion’s ongoing quarterback battle has grown by one.

Just over a week into fall camp, true freshman Colton Joseph has played his way into what had been a two-man race, first-year Monarchs offensive coordinator Kevin Decker said Thursday.

Joseph, a 6-foot-2 native of Newport Beach, California, will compete with sophomore Jack Shields and junior transfer Grant Wilson in advance of ODU’s season opener Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech.

None of the three have taken an FBS snap.

“It’s going to be an open competition until someone really grabs it,” said Decker, who, like Wilson, joined the program from Fordham. “But I’m happy with those three right now.”

Ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Joseph passed for more than 4,000 yards and school-record 41 touchdowns as a senior at Newport Harbor High.

Shields, a 6-1 Centreville native, redshirted in 2021 and did not see game action last season.

The 6-3 Wilson, who starred at Yorktown High, completed 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons as a backup at Fordham.

Asked about Joseph’s performance so far in camp, senior tight end Isaiah Spencer was diplomatic.

“I think all the quarterbacks have done a great job so far,” Spencer said. “I don’t want to pinpoint anyone in particular. But definitely, all of them have impressed me, and they’ve played hard. They’re competing great, so I’m excited to see how that goes.”

Fourth-year head coach Ricky Rahne said as recently as last week that the starting job would come down to either Shields or Wilson.

But as camp has progressed, Joseph has impressed the right people in a short time.

“It was quite a surprise — a pleasant surprise,” Decker said. “Colton came in and he was making plays. He’s unfazed. He’s just playing football out there. The beautiful thing about Colton is he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, right? So he’s playing really well. He’s not thinking too much. Now, the challenge is, when he really starts to learn everything, (to) make sure he’s still playing free.”

After a 3-9 showing in 2022, ODU appeared to have an experienced incumbent at the position. But after passing for 2,908 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions as a redshirt sophomore, Hayden Wolff opted to transfer to Western Michigan.

Defensive lineman Jahlil Taylor, a transfer from North Carolina, has seen all three players from across the ball.

“I don’t really know a lot about quarterback,” Taylor said. “But I can tell they’re getting used to things. They’re new just like I am, so they’re buying in to the system, gaining the trust of their guys, their receivers. And I think they’re going to be OK.”

Decker, who ran one of the most prolific offenses in FCS history at Fordham, likes the potential he sees in Joseph.

“He’s going through his reads,” Decker said. “He’s making good balls time after time. And when things aren’t there, he’s athletic enough to get out and make plays with his legs. Obviously, he’s young. He doesn’t know the whole system yet. But lucky for him, he’s getting a ton of reps and getting better and better every day.

“It’s three guys getting after it. And whoever plays the best and the most consistent will lead us into Virginia Tech.”

