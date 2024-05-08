ODU pounds out 15 hits to top VCU, N.C. State blanks NSU in baseball

Luke Waters had five hits and three RBIs and five teammates finished with at least two hits each as Old Dominion beat VCU 14-8 on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond.

The Monarchs (26-22) finished with 15 hits and scored at least one run in seven innings, including five in the seventh.

ODU’s Kyle Edwards homered, singled, walked twice and finished with three RBIs.

Eli Weisner and Jake Thilges homered for VCU (28-20).

N.C. State 18, Norfolk State 0: The Wolfpack scored nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a seven-inning victory over Norfolk State on Tuesday in Raleigh.

N.C. State (27-18) finished with 15 hits, and four pitchers limited NSU (11-36) to three hits.