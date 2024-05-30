ODU to open football season at South Carolina in afternoon game on the SEC Network

Old Dominion will open the 2024 football season at South Carolina on Aug. 31 at 4:15 p.m. on the SEC Network, ESPN announced Thursday.

The network also announced times for ODU’s first two home games, against East Carolina and Virginia Tech, both at 6 p.m., and the Thursday night contest against Georgia Southern, which will kick off at 7.

ODU will make its debut on the SEC Network at South Carolina before returning home to host ECU on Sept. 7 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 14. Both games will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Thursday night game against Georgia Southern on Oct. 24 will kick at 7 on ESPN2.

All other kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN on Mondays, 12 days prior to each game.

The Monarchs went 6-7 last season and lost in overtime to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

ODU’s 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Sept. 7: East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+.

Sept. 14: Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 28: at Bowling Green

Oct. 5: at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 12: at Georgia State

Oct. 19: Texas State

Oct. 24: Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 2: at Appalachian State

Nov. 16: James Madison

Nov. 23: Marshall

Nov. 30: at Arkansas State

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com.