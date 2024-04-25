ODU men’s tennis win back-to-back Sun Belt titles, hope for run in NCAAs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in program history, the Old Dominion men’s tennis team has won back-to-back conference championships.

The Monarchs defeated Georgia Southern to win the conference crown as they now set their sights on the NCAA tournament.

ODU went 20-7 this season, its first 20 win campaign in eight years.

Several players were honored with All-Conference awards, including Connor van Schalkwyk who was named Freshman of the Year.

Last season, the Monarchs were eliminated in the first round of the national tournament. Coach Dominik Mueller hopes this year will be different.

“I think last year when they finally won the conference, I would not say they were done, but I think the NCAA was the cherry on top, they accomplished their big goal,” Mueller said. “This team is hungry. … The whole year we talked about winning a round in the NCAA tournament.”

Some of the players on the team concur with their coach.

“Our goal is to win in the first round and maybe go to the Sweet 16,” said sophomore Cosme Rolland De Ravel. “We have the team to do it.”

Said Aryan Saleh: “None of us are totally satisfied and over with the season. I think we all have high expectations, but I hope we do good enough and win some rounds.”

The NCAA selection show is at 6 p.m. Monday.

