ODU harkens back to 1975 with new football helmet design for homecoming game

Old Dominion on Wednesday unveiled a new football helmet design for its homecoming game this fall, harkening back to 1975 — when VHS tapes were introduced, the blockbuster “Jaws” was released and Jimmy Hoffa disappeared.

The design, dubbed “the racetrack logo,” features a light-blue helmet with a dark-blue “ODU” in lowercase and circular letters. Old Dominion used the logo from 1975-80.

The Monarchs will wear Hudson blue uniforms for their homecoming game — scheduled for Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. against Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Game day homecoming events include an ODU Hall of Fame breakfast and a parade at 11 a.m. The campus’ Kaufman Mall will open at 11:30 a.m. with music, a beer garden and other activities. The first 5,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free T-shirt.