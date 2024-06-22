ODU football team works out with Navy members

NORFOLK (WAVY) — With the start of the college football still a couple of months away, the Old Dominion football team was on the practice field.

The Monarchs were not game planning for their season-opener against South Carolina, but instead were joined by seven members of the Navy VFA 106 Demo Team.

The players put them through football drills while the members of the Demo team shared some knowledge from their own world.

“There’s commonalities between the two organizations,” Lt. Instructor Pilot Mary Wilson said. “Today, the two I saw were teamwork and diligence to detail and that applies to our organization and theirs.”

Both sides added that they would like to continue this partnership in the coming years.

