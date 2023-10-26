ODU cruises to win in exhibition game against Virginia State

Chaunce Jenkins scored 17 points and three other players added 11 points each to lead Old Dominion to an 80-59 victory over Virginia State in a men’s basketball exhibition game at Chartway Arena on Wednesday night.

Jenkins, a junior guard from Newport News, scored nine points in the first half and finished 7 of 12 from the floor.

ODU’s Vasean Allette, a freshman from Canada, sophomore Bryce Baker and junior RJ Blakney scored 11 points each. Imo Essien and Tyrone Williams finished with nine points apiece.

Tremere Brown and Tyrek Williams led VSU with 10 points each.

The Trojans led only once — at 8-7 4:25 into the game — before ODU pulled away with an 8-0 spurt midway through the first half. Baker’s 3-pointer with 1 second left before the break gave the Monarchs a 40-31 halftime lead.

Virginia State pulled within four early in the second half, trimming the lead to 48-44 with 15:04 left on Brown’s layup.

But ODU responded with a 9-0 run that took less than three minutes. Williams and Jenkins made back-to-back jump shots, Baker nailed a 3-pointer and Jenkins scored again to give the Monarchs a 57-44 lead.

ODU led by as many was 24 points in the second half.

The Monarchs player their season season opener Nov. 6 at home against Virginia Wesleyan.