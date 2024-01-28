ODU comes close again, but falls at home against Georgia Southern in third straight loss

NORFOLK — Old Dominion didn’t quite get over the hump Saturday.

But the Monarchs played with enough fight and cohesiveness that they were at least within sight of it.

Tyren Moore scored 21 points and Georgia Southern withstood a gutsy comeback effort in a 76-70 Sun Belt Conference win over visibly hungry ODU at Chartway Arena.

The loss, the Monarchs’ third straight and ninth in 10 games, guaranteed ODU its second losing regular-season record in three years.

For the second straight game, the Monarchs (5-16, 1-8 Sun Belt) fell behind early, came to life late and threatened to take the lead.

This one was agonizingly close. It was also, ODU acting head coach Kieran Donohue said, progress.

“No one’s here for moral victories,” Donohue said. “But I do think our guys played pretty good basketball for a large part of that game.

“When we were able to find a little rhythm offensively in the second half, we were able to make it a very competitive game.”

The Monarchs, after trailing by as many as 16, pulled to within 72-70 on a pair of free throws by Devin Ceaser with 13 seconds left.

With no choice but to foul, ODU could only watch as Georgia Southern (5-16, 5-4) made all four of its free throw attempts in the final 12 seconds to stave off defeat.

The Eagles made 10 of 12 from the line in the final 1:05.

ODU, without leading scorer Vasean Allette for disciplinary reasons, got 20 points from Chaunce Jenkins and 16 from Ceaser. The Monarchs shot 35.9% and made 10 of 29 from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern shot 37.5% and also made 10 of 29 from deep.

ODU, which at times this season has been rather undemocratic on offense, finished with 12 assists on 23 field goals.

“During the flow of the game, the ball was hot,” said Monarchs guard Imo Essien, who scored six points. “The ball was popping. Different guys touched it. Different guys shot it. We were moving it, moving ourselves, moving with some pace on offense.”

Trailing 45-29 with 13 minutes left, ODU scored nine straight points to get back into it. Gradually, the Monarchs cut the deficit to six, and then to four and then, finally, to within a jump shot before Georgia Southern did just enough.

With 10 regular-season games remaining, ODU would have to win them all and win two games in the Sun Belt Tournament to finish with a .500 record.

Saturday’s game ended a four-game homestand. The Monarchs have visits to Marshall, James Madison and Southern Miss up next.

Donohue, a longtime assistant who’s been at the helm since head coach Jeff Jones had a heart attack on Dec. 20, said he had not discussed long-term scenarios with the team, preferring instead to take a day-by-day approach.

Compared to some days this season, Saturday wasn’t all bad.

“We competed again,” Donohue said. “We battled. We stuck together. We fought together. We’ve got to get over the hump, but that’s the blueprint for us to be able to do it. We’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the basket a little bit better.”

Allette, a true freshman averaging 17.4 points per game, did not play “because of conduct unbecoming a Monarch,” Donohue said, adding that he’d have no further comment on the matter.

Allette, the No. 1 recruit out of Canada last year, was not on ODU’s bench, and Donohue would not say how long his suspension might last.

Without him, the Monarchs worked together to put another scare into another opponent.

Essien, a junior, said all is not lost in this trying season.

“I’m trying to keep these guys uplifted,” he said. “I think that ultimately, if we stay positive and we stay connected together fighting all as one, then good things can happen. And people won’t even talk about us finishing with a losing record. We could go on a run from here, and all that’ll be history.”

Donohue is encouraging the players to embrace the remaining games.

“Listen: We want a different result,” he said. “But we’re lucky to have this opportunity to go out and compete. And if you’re a competitor, you’ve got to take every opportunity you get to compete.”

