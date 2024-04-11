New ODU coach Mike Jones talks about coaching journey

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – New Old Dominion basketball coach Mike Jones has been grinding it for a couple of decades.

After a nearly two-decade run as the head coach at Dematha High School in Maryland, Jones spent the last three seasons in the college ranks, first as an assistant at Virginia Tech and then Maryland.

In part two of our sit-down interview with coach Jones, Sports Director Craig Loper talks with the new Monarchs head coach about how coaching in high school prepared him for his new role at ODU.

Watch the interview on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.