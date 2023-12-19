ODU blows 28-point lead, gets burned by Western Kentucky in Famous Toastery Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The third bowl appearance in Old Dominion’s program history isn’t likely to be remembered for anything the Monarchs did.

It’s what they didn’t do that will go down in school lore.

Lucas Carneiro kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal in overtime, third-stringer Caden Veltkamp passed for 383 yards and five touchdowns, and Western Kentucky took advantage of the Monarchs’ failure to finish in a 38-35 overtime win in the inaugural Famous Toastery Bowl at UNC Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The Monarchs (6-7) blew a 35-14 fourth-quarter lead and failed to score on their lone overtime possession to lose for the second time in three bowl games.

Playing opportune football, ODU led 28-0 midway through the second quarter before improbably squandering the lead.

“Obviously, we were ready to play in the first half, and we did not make the plays necessary to win the game in the second half,” fourth-year Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne said. “That’s on me. We needed to close that game out and find a way to win it.”

Dalvin Smith caught nine passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns, including two of the acrobatic, one-handed variety, for WKU (8-5), which outgained the Monarchs 471-319 in total offense.

But it was how it ended that might stick with ODU’s players.

After kicker Ethan Sanchez had a 23-yard field goal blocked in the first possession of overtime — his second blocked kick of the game — Carneiro calmly booted the ball through the uprights to send the Hilltoppers running down the field to celebrate, slices of toast flying through the air at midfield.

WKU scored touchdowns on three of four possessions in the fourth quarter.

It was the 11th one-score game this season for the Monarchs. Their six regular-season wins came by a combined 23 points, or 3.8 points per victory.

Close hardly matters.

“It sucks just as much as the other losses,” said ODU quarerback Grant Wilson, a junior who completed 13 of 22 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores. “We treat every game the same way. It’s an opportunity, and we lost this opportunity. Thankfully, I have two more years left that I can try to win some more games.”

On third-and-goal at the 1 during the first possession of overtime, Wilson lined up under center and attempted a sneak that went nowhere.

After a false-start penalty, the Monarchs had little choice but to attempt a field goal that ultimately went sideways, blocked by Talique Allen.

A 47-yarder that would’ve stretched ODU’s lead to a more secure 38-28 with just less than three minutes left in regulation was also blocked.

“You can’t have two field goals blocked and expect to win a game,” Rahne said. “I’ve never been a part of one where you have two blocked and win. That was just inexcusable.”

WKU, which possessed the most prolific passing attack in Conference USA this season, came as advertised despite the absence of star quarterback Austin Reed. After passing for 31 touchdowns and more than 3,300 yards this season, Reed opted out of the game as he prepares for a possible professional career.

Backup Turner Helton started, but he was yanked in the first quarter after an interception and a fumble.

Enter Veltkamp, a redshirt freshman who had thrown two passes all season. Playing like a seasoned veteran, he completed 40 of 52 throws against ODU.

“It takes a special human to, week after week, prepare as if you’re going to play in the game and then not play,” Rahne said, referring to Veltkamp.

“To be able to keep investing that way is an incredible testament to that young man.”

Veltkamp’s 16-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to K.D. Hutchinson tied the game at 35 with 19 seconds left in regulation.

Trailing 35-28 after being down 35-7, WKU was driving when ODU’s Markus Knight returned an untimely fumble to the Hilltoppers’ 35 with 5:14 left.

But the Monarchs couldn’t move the chains. The Sanchez field-goal try was blocked, giving WKU one last chance.

The game-tying drive was aided by a sideline violation called on ODU after an official, running backward, appeared to trip over the feet of an assistant coach.

Veltkamp’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith pulled WKU to within 35-28 with 9:42 left in the game and brought what had become a comfortable crowd back to life.

A 37-yard touchdown pass from Veltkamp to Elijah Young cut ODU’s lead to 35-21 after Young hurdled a defender and streaked down the right sideline on the second play of the final period.

Wilson ran for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Monarchs ahead 35-14 with just more than three minutes left in the third quarter, and the game seemed well in hand.

The Monarchs, plagued all season by early sputtering, had no such problem in this one. They raced to a 21-0 lead before the first quarter hit the halfway point, turning a pair of turnovers into quick touchdowns.

“I think just in the second half, we got complacent,” said Wilson, adding that ODU attempted to pretend that the score was 0-0 when it left the locker room.

“I just didn’t think that we believed it full-heartedly.”

The game, originally scheduled as the Bahamas Bowl, was held on the campus of UNC Charlotte as renovations to the stadium in Nassau continued.

The game’s eponymous sponsor is a Charlotte-based chain of brunch restaurants.

At one point late in the first half, a pair of mascots dressed as giant slices of toast appeared in front of the stand on ODU’s side of the stadium, prompting an impromptu “Toast! Toast! Toast!” chant.

By then. with their team already comfortably ahead, those fans had little to worry about on the field. Never did they boo louder than when, midway through the third quarter, it was announced that alcohol sales would end when the quarter did.

Outnumbering WKU supporters by about 4 to 1, Monarchs fans in attendance had no shortage of bowl-related options.

After a lengthy pregame tailgate party organized by the school, the patrons had their choice of major-chain pizza, hot dogs and nearly a full menu from a popular Southern chicken chain.

Nearby on the 10-year-old stadium’s vast concourse, vendors sold commemorative hoodies for $80, full-size souvenir footballs for $50 and long-sleeve T-shirts for $35. One stand behind ODU’s side was nearly sold out by kickoff.

By the time those fans filed out, they had witnessed something many had seen before: another nail-biter from the Monarchs.

“I’ve got to find a way to help us come out on the right side of more of those one-score games,” Rahne said. “That’s the bottom line. That’s my job.”

