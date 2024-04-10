ODU basketball coach Mike Jones talks new job and fan support

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – It’s been a whirlwind month for new Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Mike Jones.

He’s been on the job for about a month but in that time he has had to assemble a coaching staff, recruit and find a place to live.

Just back from the Final Four, Jones took time to stop by the Sportswrap studio to talk about a variety of subjects.

In this installment of our conversation with Jones, Sports Director Craig Loper asks Jones why he took the job and how it feels to coach a team that led the Sun Belt Conference in attendance despite a 7-25 record.

Check out the interview on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.