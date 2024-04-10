ODU basketball coach Mike Jones talks new job and fan support
PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – It’s been a whirlwind month for new Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Mike Jones.
He’s been on the job for about a month but in that time he has had to assemble a coaching staff, recruit and find a place to live.
Just back from the Final Four, Jones took time to stop by the Sportswrap studio to talk about a variety of subjects.
In this installment of our conversation with Jones, Sports Director Craig Loper asks Jones why he took the job and how it feels to coach a team that led the Sun Belt Conference in attendance despite a 7-25 record.
