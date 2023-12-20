ODU addresses almost every position with 18-player early signing class

NORFOLK — Old Dominion signed a diverse 18-player recruiting class that includes a Mister and, the Monarchs hope, no misses on Wednesday’s early signing day, the school announced.

ODU added a pair of offensive linemen, two wide receivers, a running back and quarterback on offense as well as six defensive backs, three linebackers and three defensive linemen.

Locally, 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker Taysean Stevenson joins the program from Phoebus High in Hampton, where he was part of three straight state championship teams.

The class includes players from Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, South Carolina, Delaware and Louisiana.

“We are excited about the class that we added today,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said in a statement. “While there are still more additions to be announced in the following weeks, our staff is convinced that the players signed today are a great infusion of talent, all while staying true to our core values of ‘Care, Compete and Character.’ ”

Three-star wide receiver Keshawn Mister, a 6-1, 180-pound Baltimore native, did a little bit of everything at Concordia Prep. He passed for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, rushed for 1,309 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 187 yards and four scores.

Quarterback Quinn Henicle, a 6-2, 190-pound native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed for 2,241 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior at Downingtown West. A dual threat, he also rushed for 279 yards and nine scores.

Henicle, who will compete with incumbent starter Grant Wilson, led his school to an 11-3 record and the fourth round of the state playoffs.

The Monarchs wrapped up a 6-7 season Monday with a heartbreaking 38-35 overtime loss to Western Kentucky in the inaugural Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

David Hall, David.hall@pilotonline.com.

Old Dominion signees

OL Theo Bachelder, 6-6, 295, Marblehead, Mass./Hun School

DB Chris Boykins, 5-10, 165, Fresno, Texas/Lamar HS

S Jerome Carter, 6-0, 175, Lake City, Fla./Columbia HS

CB Brandon Crutchfield, 5-10, 165, Wake Forest, N.C./Heritage

DL Chris Forbes, 6-3, 280, Upper Marlboro, Md./Bullis

DL Ahmaad Foster, 6-5, 260, Chester, Pa./Salesianum (Del.)

WR Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, 6-1, 190, Brooklyn, N.Y./Stone Bridge (Va.)

LB Dirrick Goodman, 6-1, 205, Florence, S.C./South Florence

QB Quinn Henicle, 6-2, 190, Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West

S Daevon Iles, 5-11, 175, Port Arthur, Texas/Memorial

RB Maurki James, 6-0, 190, Lincoln, Del./Cape Henlopen

LB Ny’Len Jones, 6-0, 215, Kenner, La./Madison Prep/Hutchinson CC

S Jahron Manning, 5-10, 190, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin/Copiah Lincoln CC

DL Lorenzo McFadden-Pressley, 6-0, 280, Lake City, S.C./Lake City

WR Keshawn Mister, 6-1, 180, Baltimore, Md./Concordia Prep

S Jed Olotu-Judah, 6-0, 185, Katy, Texas/Katy

OL Josh Schuetzmann, 6-7, 285, Montreal, Canada/Williston-Northampton (Mass.)

LB Taysean Stevenson, 6-4, 230, Hampton/Phoebus