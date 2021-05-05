Odor put on IL by Yankees with sprained left knee

  • New York Yankees' Rougned Odor runs past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/5

    Astros Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Rougned Odor runs past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plat umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/5

    Astros Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plat umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plate umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/5

    Astros Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plate umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, watches as New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, react to being injured on a play at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/5

    Astros Yankees Baseball

    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, watches as New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, react to being injured on a play at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Players gather around New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (18) and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after they were injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/5

    Astros Yankees Baseball

    Players gather around New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (18) and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after they were injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Rougned Odor runs past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plat umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Rougned Odor falls into the home plate umpire after running past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, watches as New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, react to being injured on a play at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Players gather around New York Yankees' Rougned Odor (18) and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after they were injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Second baseman Rougned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with a sprained left knee on Wednesday.

Odor was hurt Tuesday night when his knee slammed into Houston catcher Martín Maldonado’s head as he reached the plate and scored in the sixth inning of New York's 7-3 win.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Odor will be examined later Wednesday by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

“I think all things considered, we kind of lucked out,” Boone said. “It looked ugly to me right away, and I was pretty concerned. So I think it's going to be on the shorter side. I don't want to speculate until Dr. Ahmad kind of gives that prognosis, but I don't think it's going to be too long.”

Odor appeared to be trying to avoid DJ LeMahieu’s bat, which was lying in the right-handed batter’s box after he hit a soft grounder to third for an infield single. Odor came around when third baseman Alex Bregman overthrew first for an error.

Odor was acquired by the Yankees from Texas on April 6 and became a regular in the New York lineup with a coveted left-handed bat. The 27-year-old is hitting .164 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

The Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees, Mets to offer vaccines at the stadium – and free tickets for getting a shot

    New York lifting COVID occupancy limits for vaccinated sports fans attending Yankees, Mets games.

  • Dodgers vs. Cubs Highlights

    Rizzo's walk-off in extras lifts Cubs to 6-5 win

  • Inside the Numbers: Are Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge's hot starts sustainable?

    Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have played pivotal roles in helping the Bombers get back to their winning ways. Is their offensive production sustainable?

  • This TikTok User Is Calling Out the Media for Telling Us These Celebs Were ‘Fat’

    Jessica Simpson was a size 4 when she was lambasted by the press in 2009.

  • Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker in vs. Magic

    The Boston Celtics got mostly good news on the health front ahead of Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

  • Celtics injury update: Brown, Thompson, Langford OUT vs. Orlando Magic (5/5)

    Jaylen Brown will be joined by Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford as scratches for tonight's game.

  • Yankees fans welcome Astros back to New York with trash cans, profane chants and more

    Yankee Stadium got loud on Tuesday.

  • Democratic Lawmaker and Former Black Panther Proposes Bill to Release FBI COINTELPRO Records, Including Details on Fred Hampton

    Right now, Republicans across the country are on a mission to whitewash America’s history in a way that protects white feelings and scrubs the stain of anti-Black racism from the nation’s fabric. GOPropaganda lawmakers have been introducing legislation to ban things like Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project from school curricula, the military and the workplace and they’ve made it clear that, if they had it their way, only a white-guilt-free version of Black history would ever be taught—which is essentially not teaching it at all.

  • Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC)Q1 2021 Earnings CallMay 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to Equity Commonwealth First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Carolina Panthers single-game tickets to go on-sale next week. Here’s how to buy them.

    The Panthers will host two preseason games and eight regular-season games at Bank of America Stadium this year

  • The NL East was supposed to be MLB's best division, but things have been ugly. What happened?

    A team-by-team look at what's gone wrong in the National League East – and if things can be turned around.

  • Four undrafted free agents who could get reps in 2021

    The Minnesota Vikings have some enticing undrafted free agents for 2021. Here are four who could get reps during the NFL season.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Jiri Prochazka puts light heavyweights on notice with 10th straight KO

    After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”

  • Luka Doncic on the edge of suspension after 2 more technicals bring total to 15

    Doncic will be automatically suspended if he picks up one more technical foul.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze