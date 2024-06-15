O'Donnell 'still optimistic' of Scotland progress

Stephen O'Donnell (left) was part of the Scotland side that drew with England at the last Euros [Getty Images]

Scotland cap Stephen O'Donnell is "still optimistic" that Steve Clarke's side can qualify from their Euro 2024 group despite their 5-1 opening-game thrashing by Germany.

The Motherwell right-back was part of Clarke's squad at the last Euros, when Scotland also started the group stage with a defeat.

"The biggest difference was, in the Czech Republic game, we were aware that this game, on paper, was maybe the easiest," O'Donnell told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.

"I’ve said before that there’s no easy game at the Euros, but for us to lose that first one put a lot of pressure on the other two games."

Germany, though, are not only tournament hosts but the group's top seeds.

"Germany was always going to be a very difficult night," O'Donnell suggested. "The manner of it wasn’t very nice, but getting beat by Germany is nothing to be ashamed of. They are a top outfit.

“Okay, we’ve lost the game - there was always a chance of that. Let’s go into the two games that are more winnable. If we perform well, I think we’ll get a result and, hopefully, we’ll do that.

"I’m still optimistic we’ve got enough quality. The players have experienced it all before. I think we can bounce back from that result and hopefully get the four points that it would take to get out of the group."