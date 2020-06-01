Odion Ighalo agrees deal to keep him at Manchester United until January 2021 - PA

Odion Ighalo has agreed an extension to his loan at Manchester United to remain at Old Trafford until the end of January next year.

The 30-year-old was on a short-term deal from Shanghai Shenhua which expired over the weekend but it is understood the Chinese club have allowed him to stay longer in the Premier League for another eight months.

Ighalo’s deal will need to be registered with the Football Association but the Nigeria international striker is set to be part of the resumption of the season following sport’s suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

The terms of his arrival in January meant an extension needed to be signed before the loan expired, otherwise it would be classed as a new contract.

United are set to pay a portion on Ighalo’s wages plus a fee to Shanghai, with the original loan worth £4 million until June, when the season was due to end.

Shanghai wanted Ighalo to sign a new contract to commit himself to the Chinese Super League club but it is understood discussions were put on hold until his future at United was sorted. He is likely to reopen talks when his loan with United is over.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved for Ighalo on deadline day in January when he saw a deal for Bournemouth forward Josh King collapse.

Ighalo had spent three years in China but his move was deemed a success as he offered Solskjaer an option in attack and he added four goals. Solskjaer was also without Marcus Rashford with a serious back injury but was able to put together a series of results to remain in the hunt for a European place, while competing in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Ighalo has revealed he took a paycut to join United, his boyhood club and made it clear he wanted to remain for the rest of the season at least.