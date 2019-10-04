Odin Bailey the hero as Birmingham City snatch victory at the death over Middlesborough

Odin Bailey seals the three points for the hosts just minutes after Middlesborough had equalised against the run of play - PA

Birmingham City 2 Middlesborough 1

Birmingham City halted a run of three straight defeats as they found a way to beat Middlesbrough for the first time in 10 attempts, grabbing the winning goal in the 90th minute after Jonathan Woodgate’s side had snatched what looked like an equaliser two minutes earlier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A goal by their 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Fran Villalba after 33 minutes had looked enough to give the edge in a match they had largely controlled, only for Daniel Ayala to bundle the ball over the line and seemingly steal a point for Jonathan Woodgate’s team.

But then a header by 19-year-old substitute Odin Bailey, like Villalba scoring his first Birmingham goal, restored their advantage and secured three points their performance had deserved.

Birmingham had been the dominant force by a wide margin in the opening half. Even before his part in the opening goal, the runs of Maxime Colin along the right posing a real problem for Ryan Shotton. But for an astonishing point-blank save by Darren Randolph, the former Birmingham goalkeeper, Villalba would have scored after three minutes after a deflected Colin cross ran for him.

Only Randolph came between Birmingham and the goal twice more, preventing a Dael Fry own goal and clawing another Colin cross from under his bar. Lee Camp was drawn into the action at the other end, keeping out a fiercely struck free kick by Marcus Tavernier at his near post.

Story continues

Villalba’s first Birmingham goal, emphatically finished by the 21-year-old Spaniard on a return pass from Colin, swelled the home side’s confidence and the Middlesbrough defence was close to being breached again in a breathless finale to the half. Randolph just managed to keep a looping Harlee Dean header from crossing the line before another header, this time from Kristian Pedersen, hit the underside of the bar.

Middlesbrough, like their opponents, were three without a win coming into this game. There were few signs the run would not extend to four as Birmingham continued to hold the upper hand in the second half.

Jude Bellingham, the 16-year-old who has caught the eye of some major clubs at home and abroad, impressed in the Birmingham midfield. Yet his side needed another goal as two changes by Woodgate sparked the first spell of pressure from the visitors, culminating in Ayala forcing the ball in after Britt Assombalonga had stolen possession from Dean.

But at the other end, Ivan Sunjic kept his calm to find Dan Crowley in space on the right and his cross was headed in by Bailey, an 83rd-minute replacement, to the delight of the St Andrew’s crowd.

Match details

Birmingham City (4-4-2): Camp; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen; Crowley, Bellingham (G Gardner 74), Sunjic, Villalba (Maghoma 76); Jutkiewicz (Bailey 83), Giminez. Substitutes not used: Stockdale (g), Harding, Clarke-Salter, Davis.

Booked: Sunjic.

Middlesborough (4-3-3): Randolph; Dijksteel (Gestede 82), Ayala, Fry, Shotton; McNair, Clayton (Wing 57), Howson; Tavernier, Assombalonga, Browne (Fletcher 57). Substitutes not used: Pears (g), Bola, Saville, Johnson.

Booked: McNair, Dijksteel, Shotton.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 19,703

