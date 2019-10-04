Odin Bailey the hero as Birmingham City snatch victory at the death over Middlesborough

Jon Culley
The Telegraph
Odin Bailey seals the three points for the hosts just minutes after Middlesborough had equalised against the run of play - PA
  • Birmingham City 2 Middlesborough 1

Birmingham City halted a run of three straight defeats as they found a way  to beat Middlesbrough for the first time in 10 attempts, grabbing the  winning goal in the 90th minute after Jonathan Woodgate’s side had snatched  what looked like an equaliser two minutes earlier. 

A goal by their 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Fran Villalba after 33  minutes had looked enough to give the edge in a match they had largely  controlled, only for Daniel Ayala to bundle the ball over the line and  seemingly steal a point for Jonathan Woodgate’s team. 

But then a header by 19-year-old substitute Odin Bailey, like Villalba  scoring his first Birmingham goal, restored their advantage and secured  three points their performance had deserved. 

Birmingham had been the dominant force by a wide margin in the opening  half. Even before his part in the opening goal, the runs of Maxime Colin  along the right posing a real problem for Ryan Shotton. But for an  astonishing point-blank save by Darren Randolph, the former Birmingham  goalkeeper, Villalba would have scored after three minutes after a  deflected Colin cross ran for him. 

Only Randolph came between Birmingham and the goal twice more, preventing a  Dael Fry own goal and clawing another Colin cross from under his bar. Lee  Camp was drawn into the action at the other end, keeping out a fiercely  struck free kick by Marcus Tavernier at his near post. 

Villalba’s first Birmingham goal, emphatically finished by the 21-year-old  Spaniard on a return pass from Colin, swelled the home side’s confidence  and the Middlesbrough defence was close to being breached again in a  breathless finale to the half. Randolph just managed to keep a looping  Harlee Dean header from crossing the line before another header, this time  from Kristian Pedersen, hit the underside of the bar. 

Middlesbrough, like their opponents, were three without a win coming into  this game. There were few signs the run would not extend to four as  Birmingham continued to hold the upper hand in the second half. 

Jude Bellingham, the 16-year-old who has caught the eye of some major clubs  at home and abroad, impressed in the Birmingham midfield. Yet his side  needed another goal as two changes by Woodgate sparked the first spell of  pressure from the visitors, culminating in Ayala forcing the ball in after  Britt Assombalonga had stolen possession from Dean. 

But at the other end, Ivan Sunjic kept his calm to find Dan Crowley in  space on the right and his cross was headed in by Bailey, an 83rd-minute  replacement, to the delight of the St Andrew’s crowd. 

Match details

Birmingham City (4-4-2): Camp; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen; Crowley, Bellingham (G Gardner 74), Sunjic, Villalba (Maghoma 76); Jutkiewicz (Bailey 83), Giminez.  Substitutes not used: Stockdale (g), Harding, Clarke-Salter, Davis.

Booked:  Sunjic.

Middlesborough (4-3-3): Randolph; Dijksteel (Gestede 82), Ayala, Fry, Shotton; McNair, Clayton (Wing 57), Howson; Tavernier, Assombalonga, Browne (Fletcher 57). Substitutes not used: Pears (g), Bola, Saville, Johnson. 

Booked:  McNair, Dijksteel, Shotton.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson
Attendance: 19,703

