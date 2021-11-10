The Odell Saga, More Tuesday Notes

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Tuesday usually isn't the most happening day of the week for fantasy purposes, but that doesn't mean yesterday was completely devoid of all news. The Odell Beckham saga has given football media much to talk about, and injury and COVID-19 notes are also worth monitoring. With that in mind, let's dig into the most notable events from around the league on Tuesday.

Odell Beckham Clears Waivers, Free to Sign Where He Pleases

Odell Beckham is free – whatever that means. The controversial wide receiver was waived by the Browns on Monday and cleared waivers on Tuesday. There were whispers that his circle was telling teams not to sign him so that he'd be able to pick where he'll finish the 2021 season. Regardless of whether that rumor was true, his wish has been granted, as no team used a waiver claim on him.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote that Beckham is prioritizing the Packers as his preferred destination. If he signs in Green Bay, he'd instantly form one of the most prolific wide receiver duos in the league alongside Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers would finally have a secondary option, and the Packers would indubitably be among the best teams in the NFL. From a fantasy perspective, Beckham would fall into WR2 territory, as he wouldn't have much target competition besides Adams.

Josina Anderson reported that Beckham is expected to take his time and ponder his options before deciding which team to play for next, so we may not know his intentions for a few days. Beckham and his party evidently want to play for a contender, so we’ll just have to see where the oft-scrutinized 29-year-old winds up next.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from his ex-girlfriend.

A couple of hours later, news broke that Cook is being sued by that same ex-girlfriend for very serious charges of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. The ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Gracelyn Trimble, alleged that Cook held her hostage and gave her a concussion in addition to emotional abuse. You never want to analyze these things too much without having all the information and a strong understanding of the law, but the timing of it all makes it look like Cook and his team was trying to get ahead of the lawsuit news becoming public. This isn't going away anytime soon, and it has the potential to threaten Cook's football outlook in both the short and long term, although that becomes secondary when dealing with accusations this heinous. Right now, all we can do is let the legal proceedings play out over the next few weeks or months.

Zach Wilson Won't Play Until Fully Healthy

Jets coach Robert Saleh said that second overall pick Zach Wilson won’t play until he’s fully healthy. Wilson left the Jets’ Week 7 contest with a knee injury and hasn’t seen the field since. He could get in some practice this week, but Saleh’s comments indicate New York is going to take it slow with the player who they hope is the future of the franchise.

In the meantime, veteran journeyman Mike White will fill in under center. White came out of nowhere to be the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 8 behind a 400-yard, three-touchdown performance, but he was forced out against the Colts after suffering an arm injury in the first half. It looks like White is going to be fine, which is good news considering how much of a revelation he has been over the past two weeks. Josh Johnson played well in relief of White last week, but it’ll be White getting the nod if he’s healthy against the Bills, assuming Wilson takes at least another week to rest his knee.

James Robinson Expected Back in Week 10

With James Robinson inactive in Week 9, Carlos Hyde played 48-of-61 snaps for the Jaguars, handled 21 carries (Dare Ogunbowale had one), and ran 13 routes on 30 Trevor Lawrence dropbacks. Robinson had his role grow relative to Hyde's over the past few weeks, but it could be more of an even split if Robinson is still dealing with his heel ailment. This is a situation that warrants monitoring over the next couple of days to see how much Robinson can practice over the second half of the week. That'll give us more insight into how close to full health he'll be in Week 10. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Robinson may be limited during the week, but he is expected to play next week.

Nick Chubb Tests Positive for COVID-19

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Both players are vaccinated, and as such, they are not ruled out for Week 10 just yet. If they can record two negative tests 24 hours apart, they would be eligible to take the field next weekend. Otherwise, with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, it would be D'Ernest Johnson starting again at running back for the Browns. Johnson thrived in a starting role three weeks ago, rushing for 146 yards on 22 carries and adding 22 more yards through the air. Johnson would be a must-start back if he's the only one left in the Cleveland backfield (they did sign free agent RB Brian Hill to the practice squad), but this isn't a situation you'll just be able to set your lineup and forget about. Keep an eye on news leading up to Sunday.

