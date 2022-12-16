‘Odell is going to join us’, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.

There was scuttlebutt that Dallas did this on purpose, to weaken his value and more rumor that Beckham’s camp should eliminate Dallas from the potential suitor list, and maybe even pursue legal action. All of that apparently never reached Beckham, because according to Jerry Jones himself, via USA Today, Beckham will be a Cowboy in the very near future.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Just when Cowboys fans and media thought the were out, Jones has pulled everyone back in.

Honestly, Jones hasn’t wavered on the idea of Beckham still being in play. He’s reiterated over the past two weeks that despite Beckham needing more time to rehab before hitting the field, the idea that the Cowboys were out on the pursuit was bad intel. Even with the recent signing of veteran T.Y. Hilton, Jones has continued to fan the flames.

Now the only thing to be seen is whether he’s sparking something that will help in the Cowboys’ playoff run or lighting the fuse on an explosive situation.

