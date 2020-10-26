Odell Beckham's Season-Ender









Sometimes a plan does not come together. The 2019 Browns looked like a puzzle near completion. GM John Dorsey hoped Odell Beckham would be the missing piece. It turns out there were many missing pieces — most along the offensive line — while Beckham was missing something important of his own, good health. Beckham struggled through a season-long groin injury as the Browns once again slid that year’s puzzle into the trash.

Reinforcements arrived for 2020 in the form of run-minded head coach Kevin Stefanski and a remodeling upfront. This had little to do with Beckham, but instead his quarterback. It turns out Baker Mayfield needed much more than a No. 1 receiver. The former No. 1 overall pick isn’t an elevator, but a game manager, one whose supporting elements must be meticulously arranged. Hammering the run and limiting their pass attempts, the Browns had never been farther from their original plan — Beckham and Mayfield raining fire from the sky — than they were going into Sunday, where Beckham entered the proceedings with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in six games. Those are fine numbers, but not OBJ numbers. Jarvis Landry paces for 851 yards, not Odell Beckham.

That this was not going to change had become evident to everyone, including Beckham himself. "For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season (with huge numbers),'' Beckham said in September. It wasn’t even necessarily about the system, but again the quarterback. Mayfield has simply proven too limited to consistently make big plays with his alpha wideout, something vividly illustrated when he threw a pick before completing a pass against the Bengals. It was on the INT return where Beckham wrecked his knee, cutting short another season due to injury and casting doubt on his Browns future.

10 days shy of his 28th birthday, Beckham will enter 2021 having missed 25 games in four years. Another 16 were at nothing close to 100 percent health. He can be released next offseason at zero cap charge. Not a fit for his coach or quarterback and becoming ever further removed from his early-career dominance, Beckham has gone from guaranteed Hall-of-Famer to painful “what might have been?” in only one presidential cycle.

Five Week 7 Storylines

Kenyan Drake carted with ankle injury in Cardinals’ wild win. The fantasy world has been clamoring for more Chase Edmonds touches, but not like this. It is still unclear if they will be coming. Drake may have been carted, but his initial X-rays came back negative. A Monday MRI will tell the tale, but the Cardinals are on bye for Week 8. There’s a scenario where Drake misses zero time. Even were that to happen, the case for more Edmonds work remains clear. Running behind the same offensive line as Drake, Edmonds is averaging 6.1 yards per carry to Drake’s 4.3. Edmonds has as many 20-plus yard totes (three) despite having 90 fewer carries. Drake out-carried Edmonds 14-5 vs. Seattle, but Drake out-gained him 58-34. As Drake is a zero in the passing game, Edmonds has caught five-plus balls in three of his past four appearances. The needed change is staring coach Kliff Kingsbury in the face. It is well past time he made it.

Cam Newton benched as Patriots’ struggles deepen. 9-of-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions, Newton was rested for the final quarter of the Pats’ beatdown loss to the 49ers. The Pats’ passing game woes have become a chicken/egg situation, as Newton’s receivers categorically cannot separate, putting increased pressure on Newton behind the line of scrimmage and forcing him to live and die with tight-window throws. As feared, with the passing game crumbling, the running game margin for error has decreased to zero. Speaking Monday, coach Bill Belichick said Newton “absolutely” remains the starter. Belichick understands Jarrett Stidham is not about to spring Damiere Byrd and N’Keal Harry. The problem is that no one, evidently including Newton, can. This feel-good free agency and QB1 story is quickly devolving to matchup-based QB2 streaming. The Bills are a borderline Week 8 foe.