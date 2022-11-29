Odell Beckham's plane incident won't impact Cowboys' interest, owner Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr.'s incident Sunday that resulted in his removal from a flight bears no impact on the team's pursuit to sign the free agent.

Miami-Dade police were dispatched to the airport Sunday morning after American Airlines crew became concerned with Beckham's health prior to departure. The crew says Beckham "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," when they attempted to wake him up to fasten his seatbelt.

"No, it did not (impact our thoughts on Beckham)," Jones said in an interview Tuesday on Dallas radio 105.3 The Fan. "His overall team compatibility — his judgement, his behavior — is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him."

Flight attendants called for police and fire rescue and, upon arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham "several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused," per police. Beckham was asked to leave the plane, which he did "without incident" and was escorted to another area of the terminal.

Beckham is expected to visit with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants in addition to the Cowboys, and Jones shared that he is "not at all" worried about Beckham's other team visits.

"As a matter of fact, if you look at what proceeds us before you get here — so to speak, physically, coming to visit, I like that," Jones said. "As to other teams, we don't have anything to take a step back on there."

Jones also said there could be "intermittent conversations" with Beckham before he visits, but the plan remains to meet "as soon as Monday"

