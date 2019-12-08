Odell Beckham won’t talk about “any offseason stuff”

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was the subject of a pair of reports on Sunday morning and he was asked about both of them after the Browns beat the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Beckham has told players and coaches on other teams to “come get me” this offseason. That came after Beckham said that no one knows what the future holds when discussing being with the Browns for the 2020 season.

Beckham had no interest in discussing that report.

“I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff that’s going on right now,” Beckham said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

The other report concerned the injury that’s had Beckham on the injury report for most of this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Beckham will have sports hernia surgery after the season.

Beckham confirmed he’s been dealing with the injury since training camp, but said he doesn’t know if he’ll have surgery and will continue to play for the rest of the season.