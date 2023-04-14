Odell Beckham will wear No. 3, with James Proche switching to No. 10

Odell Beckham Jr. is staying with the No. 3.

He could have chosen No. 0 but instead will wear the same number he wore with the Rams in 2021. Receiver James Proche II, who had the number, is switching to No. 10.

There is no word yet on whether Proche requested compensation from Beckham to give up the number.

Beckham wore No. 13 with the Giants and Browns before changing to No. 3 when the Rams signed him mid-season in 2021. Receiver Devin Duvernay has No. 13 with the Ravens.

Beckham’s signing with the Ravens became official Thursday, and he was introduced in a news conference.

“This is a team that has great talent all across the board – offensive line, running backs, receiving room, defense is great,” Beckham said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “It boiled down to, I’m at a place in my life where it means a lot more to be wanted. They showed that they wanted me to be here. Not to say that no one else did, but they believed in me. I’m going to come here and put my best foot forward every day.”

