Odell Beckham wants Giants to play spoiler down the stretch: 'I'm making sure someone is coming home with us'

The New York Giants haven’t officially been eliminated from the playoffs yet, but their season is essentially over. At 4-8, the Giants would not only have to win out, but would need a lot of help from other teams to even have a shot at the postseason.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. knows the odds are stacked against the Giants, but he’s trying to look at the bright side of things. If the Giants aren’t going to make the playoffs, they can at least try to prevent other teams from getting there.

That’s right, Beckham is hoping the Giants can play spoiler down the stretch, according to Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.

“At this point, we can only focus on Washington,” Beckham said, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “There is no ‘what if.’ We’re going out there to win. If our season is over, I’m making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal.”

Beckham clarified the goal is to win out and hope the team makes the postseason. But if that doesn’t happen, he’s hoping the Giants will play hard to try and keep other teams from reaching the playoffs.

That might actually be an attainable goal. The Giants are set to play four teams that are either at or above .500 during the final weeks of the season. If the Giants pull off a few upset wins, they could knock a team or two out of the wild-card hunt.

Playing spoiler isn’t what the Giants had hoped entering the year, but if that’s what Beckham is using to stay motivated in a tough season, why not?

In Beckham’s defense, he has played pretty well despite the team’s struggles. Beckham has 1,052 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 12 games. He’s been one of the few standouts on the team’s offense during a lost year.

Odell Beckham Jr. hopes the Giants will play hard to close out the season. (AP)

