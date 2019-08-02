Odell Beckham: You want to work for QB like Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous before a win over the Falcons during his rookie season and Odell Beckham tweeted the same after being traded to the Browns this offseason, but Beckham used a different word on Friday to describe his partnership with the quarterback.

The wideout said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he feels like “it’s going to be scary” for opposing defenses once this summer’s practices leave him and Mayfield on the same page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Communication is part of that process and Mayfield stressed the importance of it after barking at the team’s receivers in a recent practice. Beckham joked that he hates being yelled at before saying it’s easy to want to do what Mayfield is asking.

“When you have a quarterback like Baker, you want to work for him,” Beckham said.

Some people in Beckham’s past stomping grounds might wonder if he didn’t want to work for his previous quarterback, but the words should play well in Cleveland.