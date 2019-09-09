Odell Beckham: We’ve got to come together and play better

When Sunday’s game against the Titans started, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham took his eyes off his watch long enough to notice that the atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium was “amazing.”

It didn’t stay that way. The Browns heard boos as they made their way to the locker room at halftime and they were playing in front of a lot of empty seats by the time the 43-13 loss came to an end.

After the game, Beckham said he hoped everyone on the team and in the stands would stick together in the wake of the disappointing start to the year.

“For those fans, we don’t want to see them leaving with nine minutes left in the quarter,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com. “We want to be able to stick there and fight through it. I know there’s been losing around here, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We’ve got to have everybody stick with us, the fans as well, as this team has to come together and we each got to play better.”

Beckham has been dealing with a hip injury, but played the whole way on Sunday and had seven catches for 71 yards in his first game since joining the Browns. He’ll be back at his former home stadium next Monday for a game against the Jets.