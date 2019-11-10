Odell Beckham’s uniform-compliance complaints have some merit

When it comes to the NFL’s enforcement of uniform-compliance rules against Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Beckham believes that the league doesn’t treat him fairly. In one specific respect, he has a point.

Per a league source, game officials should not have immediately removed Beckham from the Week Two game against the Jets due to a non-conforming visor. Instead, Beckham should have been required to replace the visor at the next change of possession.

As explained earlier this week, game officials did not enforce the rules against Beckham and teammate Jarvis Landry as aggressively as they should have during last Sunday’s game at Denver. Instead of being allowed to find appropriate cleats at halftime, they should have been required to make the adjustment during the next time the offense left the field.

In Week Two, Beckham’s removal came during the first drive of an eventual 23-3 win over the Jets. He had made an impressive one-handed catch to give the Browns a first and goal. By the time third and goal unfolded (the Browns failed to score a touchdown on the play), Beckham was on the sidelines, changing his visor because it was too dark. Beckham should have been permitted to remain on the field.

Yes, it happened eight weeks ago. Sure, the Browns still won by 20. But it shows that, when it comes to Beckham, there’s a heightened sensitivity that quite possibly doesn’t apply to other players. Although some would say that Beckham wouldn’t have these issues if he simply wore conforming equipment, the league definitely seems to have a specific interest in him that it doesn’t have in other players not named Odell Beckham.