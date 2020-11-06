Odell Beckham to undergo knee surgery Tuesday

Odell Beckham Jr. tore an anterior cruciate ligament Oct. 25. The Browns placed the receiver on season-ending injured reserve two days later.

On Tuesday, Beckham will undergo surgery to repair the tear, Beckham told Kim Jones of NFL Media. Jones reports that Beckham “sounded optimistic and in good spirits when we spoke. Another comeback awaits.”

The three-time Pro Bowler was injured while trying to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips after an interception of Baker Mayfield. Beckham made 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He added 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

In his first season in Cleveland in 2019, Beckham played through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery. He made 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham is due $15.75 million in 2021, with $12.97 million guaranteed.

It has invited questions about Beckham’s future in Cleveland, but General Manager Andrew Berry said earlier this week he is tired of hearing the question.

