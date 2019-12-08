Odell Beckham’s talent “wasted” in “dysfunctional” Browns’ offense

The marriage between the Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t going well.

The latest proof of that fact comes from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who opens a new article with this bombshell: “Odell Beckham Jr.’s exceptional talent has been wasted this season in what multiple sources describe as a dysfunctional Browns offense.”

That’s a strong statement, one that immediately invites speculation as to the identity of the unnamed sources — and that starts the clock on Beckham’s next interview with Lil’ Wayne inexplicably sitting next to him.

There’s more, from Cabot: “Beckham is floundering on an offense multiple sources consider poorly designed and poorly run. The sources believe it won’t succeed in the future unless changes are made in terms of coaching, scheme or playcalling.”

Without speculating on the identity of the unnamed sources, consider this: Cabot explains that receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley argued on the sideline during last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, and that linebacker Christian Kirksey had to keep Landry away from Lindley.

Landry, meanwhile, has been avoiding the media over the past two weeks, not speaking during the practice week and skipping out of post-game media obligations last Sunday, along with Beckham — according to Cabot.

It’s unclear where it all goes from here. Beckham’s vague comments from Thursday made it clear that the future is anything but, and his willingness to stay with the Browns may hinge on whether the Browns hire a new head coach after a season of failed expectations ends.