Odell Beckham shares Bill Belichick's customary funny pregame advice

When the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns for their Week 8 matchup, they'll get an up-close look at one of the most talented wide receivers in football: Odell Beckham, Jr.

And even though Beckham brings a lot of swagger to the field, the Patriots coach does the exact same thing.

On Wednesday, Beckham relayed Belichick's customary pregame words of warning when their teams face off.

"Going against Bill Belichick - this is somebody I have much respect for. Probably talk to him before and after the game," said Beckham, per ESPN's Jim Trotter. "He tells me the same thing every time. He's like, 'I hope you enjoy the day, because there's not going to be much for you.' That's what he's told me, and that's what he does every single time. It's just tough. He's going to coach it up, and they're going to be ready and prepared."

Sunday will mark just the second meeting between Beckham and Belichick, and both saw their share of success in the first matchup.

In November 2015, Beckham hauled in an 87-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning on the Giants' second play from scrimmage, but the Patriots defense clamped down on him after that. holding him to just three catches for 17 yards on 11 targets for the rest of the game, a 27-26 New England victory. Beckham's Giants also faced the Patriots in the preseason in every year from 2014-2018, but he never played in any of those contests.

Who will have the edge this week? The Patriots own the league's top defense, allowing just 6.9 points per game with a league-high 18 interceptions - while Beckham has 29 catches for 436 yards in six games this season.

So while Beckham might do a little damage, the smart money is on the Patriots defense holding him - and Baker Mayfield, who has thrown a league-high 11 picks - in check again.

