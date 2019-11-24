Odell Beckham scores his second touchdown of the season
The first quarter just ended, and the Browns already lead Miami 14-0.
Odell Beckham caught a 35-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield, ending an eight-game streak without a touchdown for the Browns receiver.
Beckham’s only other touchdown of the season came in Week Two on an 89-yard score.
He has two catches for 39 yards today.
Mayfield has two touchdowns passes, with his first going 7 yards to Jarvis Landry.
Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant limped off following the kickoff return after the Browns’ touchdown.
The Dolphins gained 7 yards in the first quarter with one first down.