Odell Beckham says he desired to join Jets in free agency before Ravens offer

Odell Beckham was almost a New York Jet. The Jets wanted him and Beckham seemed to want to play in New York before the Baltimore Ravens changed those plans.

Beckham recently appeared on the Punch Line Podcast and revealed that he nearly joined the Jets during free agency.

“I think in my heart, I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet,” Beckham said on the podcast. Beckham added: “My heart desired to be in New York again. …They just kind of slow-played the offer or felt disrespected. They just kind of thought that they had in the bag and that they were the best team and it would be a privilege for me to be over there.” Beckham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Giants before being traded to the Browns.

"In my heart, I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet" – OBJ New episode drops tomorrow 🍿 Subscribe now: https://t.co/X48qQ6FqDZ pic.twitter.com/8Cya1ZQXvN — Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) January 14, 2024

The Jets had a competitive offer for Beckham but the Ravens swooped in with an offer the Jets frankly couldn’t match. Beckham noted the Ravens were more direct with him when he visited Baltimore and ultimately got him to never take the visit he was scheduled to take with the Jets.

Beckham played 14 games this season, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens topped the AFC with a 13-4 record and earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Jets would struggle at the wide receiver position outside of Garrett Wilson en route to another 7-10 finish.

