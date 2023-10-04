Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman return to practice

The Ravens got receivers Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman back at practice Wednesday.

Beckham missed two games with an ankle injury, while Bateman missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. Neither practiced last week.

Bateman had a full practice Wednesday. Beckham was limited.

Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay were the only healthy receivers on the 53-player roster last week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also returned to practice, getting in limited work. He had not practiced since Aug. 15, the day before he underwent foot surgery.

Running back Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) also was limited.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (anke) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) did not practice.

The Ravens also had rookie running back Keaton Mitchell practice as he was designated to return from injured reserve. It opens his 21-day practice window.