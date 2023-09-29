Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman declared out for Sunday; Ronnie Stanley doubtful

The Ravens won't have receivers Rashod Bateman (hamstring) or Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) on Sunday. They declared both players out.

Neither player practiced this week.

It will be the second game Beckham has missed, while Bateman played the first three games.

That leaves Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay as the only healthy receivers on the roster. The Ravens are expected to elevate Laquon Treadwell from practice squad as the fourth receiver.

The Ravens also ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle/knee). Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is doubtful.

The team lists running back Justice Hill (toe), safety Kyle Hamilton (back), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) as questionable. Hill, Hamilton and Williams all practiced fully Friday, while Linderbaum was limited.