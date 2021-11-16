Odell Beckham has quiet night in Rams’ loss: “It just wasn’t our night”

Rams receiver Odell Beckham‘s much-hyped signing arrival did not live up to the hype in his first game on Monday night.

Beckham managed just two catches for 18 yards as the Rams played their worst game of the season in a 31-10 loss to the 49ers.

“They played better than us in all phases of the game,” Beckham said afterward. “They just out-played us. . . . It just wasn’t our night. There’s no way around it, it just wasn’t our night. All three phases of the game.”

Beckham said he knows he has a lot of work to do with the Rams now on their bye week, and the next game against the Packers.

“Lick your wounds and get ready for one of the best teams in the NFL, Green Bay at Lambeau,” Beckham said.

The Rams will hope Beckham can produce a lot more than two catches for 18 yards in that game.

