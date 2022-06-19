Odell Beckham, preseason games, Eric Dickerson and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know

We have concluded another week of the NFL offseason and so we go around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Rams have 2 preseason games airing live on NFL Network

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced 22 preseason games that will be televised live on NFL Network. The Cardinals get none but the Rams will have two.

Rams optimistic they will re-sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. He spent the last half of last season with the Rams and then tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. The team is optimistic he will re-sign.

Cam Akers wants to be top-3 RB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers figures to be a key part of the Rams’ offense in 2022. He has been working tirelessly on his game and his body.

He said recently he won’t be happy until he is considered a top-three running back and winning.

SoFi Stadium to host 2026 World Cup matches

(AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Eleven NFL stadiums will host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. One of them will be SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams and Chargers.

Eric Dickerson wished he played whole career with Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson played the first four full seasons of his NFL career for the Rams before getting traded to the Colts in his fifth season. Dickerson recently said he wished he could have played his entire career for the Rams.

1

1