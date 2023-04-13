Odell Beckham: I played in 2021 with no ACL

Previously, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted that he played “the whole back half of the season without an ACL.” He elaborated on that, a bit, during his first press conference with the Ravens.

Beckham said that, when he signed with the Rams after Week Nine of the 2021 season, Dr. Neal ElAttrache told Beckham that he had no ACL in his knee — despite having ACL replacement surgery during the 2020 season.

Beckham decided to play the balance of the 2021 season without the ACL. The knee held up until the first half of the Super Bowl.

He hasn’t played since then. The next time he plays, it will be with the Ravens.

