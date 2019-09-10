Odell Beckham plans to keep wearing his watch

Odell Beckham appears to feel the same way about his watch that Antonio Brown felt about his old helmet.

The Browns wideout wore a $350,000 watch during the team’s loss to the Titans last Sunday and word from the league was that his choice of accessory was a violation of league rules. The league was expected to address the issue with Beckham and the Browns without any discipline being imposed.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Beckham said on Tuesday that he plans to wear the watch again in Week Two against the Jets. He also said that he feels it is only an issue because he is wearing the watch and that there would be no issue at all if the watch cost $20.

Beckham added that he wants it to be “about football, not the watch.” His approach to making things about football instead of the watch is sure to leave some scratching their head.