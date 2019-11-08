Are Odell Beckham-to-Patriots rumors legit? These NFL odds suggest so

We've seen some smoke around Odell Beckham Jr. and the New England Patriots over the years.

And one oddsmaker isn't ruling out some fire.

There have been rumblings that the Cleveland Browns could trade the star wide receiver next offseason if their 2-6 record doesn't improve and Beckham's unhappiness persists.

Amid those rumblings, the oddsmaker SportsLine put out odds Thursday night for which team will employ Beckham at the start of the 2020 season.

Guess who had the best odds outside Cleveland?

Which NFL team will Odell Beckham be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season?



Browns -500

Patriots +400

Packers +600

49ers +750

Vikings +800

Bills +900

Raiders +1000

Jets +1200



Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers pic.twitter.com/3VhYa3Gcgo





















— SportsLine (@SportsLine) November 8, 2019

Beckham has a potential opt-out in his contract for 2020, but New England likely would need to acquire him via trade. He's owed $60 million over the next four years, so he wouldn't come cheap, but $15 million per year isn't breaking the bank for a player of Beckham's caliber.

As for the Patriots connection: The three-time Pro Bowler has gushed about Tom Brady and the Patriots since he entered the league with the New York Giants and gave the Patriots quarterback a pair of custom cleats following their Week 8 matchup.

Brady stuck around after that game to meet with Beckham, so the respect is mutual, and the 42-year-old QB obviously would love throwing to a dynamic playmaker like Beckham.

A lot would need to happen for a Beckham trade to the Patriots -- the Browns would have to be willing to deal with New England, and Bill Belichick would have to give up key assets -- but after the team signed Antonio Brown earlier this season, it seems all bets are off. (Or in this case, on.)

