Odell Beckham, now with Ravens, has bizarre hot take on Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams team that beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Now with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, Beckham recently waxed poetic on that showcase and suggested the Rams would’ve blown the Bengals out massively if he had been able to stay healthy.

Speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports, Beckham suggested he would have had 15 catches and roughly 250 yards if he had remained in the game, leading to a victory margin of 25 points.

“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” Beckham told King. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat ‘em 42-17.”

Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Super Bowl with an injury.

The statement is bizarre in the sense of both timing and based on what we know about the time. Lou Anarumo’s defenses were known for constricting via adjustments, so Beckham popping off in the early feeling-out stages doesn’t necessarily mean he was going on to 250 and a 25-point win.

No matter where one falls on the debate here, it’s hard not to root for Beckham, who hasn’t played in the 18 months since. The Bengals will get a chance to line up and keep him quiet twice next season, the first opportunity in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire