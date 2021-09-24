Odell Beckham not on Browns’ injury report, set to play Sunday vs. Bears

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is poised to make his long-awaited return on Sunday.

Beckham was not even listed on the Browns’ injury report today, which means the team considers him fully healthy and good to go. It’s always possible he could suffer a setback, but it appears that he’ll play against the Bears.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham looked good on the practice field and didn’t have to be limited in any way.

Beckham hasn’t played in 11 months. He suffered a torn ACL on October 25.

With Jarvis Landry injured, getting Beckham back will be important for the Browns’ offense. They still haven’t had their full receiving corps on the field together, but they hope Beckham can help compensate for Landry’s absence.

Odell Beckham not on Browns’ injury report, set to play Sunday vs. Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

