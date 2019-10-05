Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey both fined $14K for fight

The exchange of a punch and a chokeslam resulted in matching fines for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The fight in question occurred during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Browns and Ravens. Beckham, held without a catch up to that point while being covered by Humphrey, grappled with Humphrey and threw a punch while the pair held each other’ facemasks and jerseys.

As the play ended, Humphrey pushed Beckham to the ground and appeared to push his hands into Beckham’s neck, though the Ravens later released video arguing their top cornerback didn't actually choke Beckham.

The NFL still levied a $14,037 fine against both players.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey And Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr were both fined $14,037 for their actions in Sunday’s game. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 5, 2019

Also fined were Ravens linebacker Kenny Young ($7,017) and Browns center JC Tretter ($14,037), who were also involved in the fight. Both Beckham and Tretter have already said they will appeal the fines. Tretter might have a case considering he was the one pulling Humphrey off Beckham, who has already pledged to pay the center’s fine.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey were unsurprisingly fined for their fight on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Interestingly enough, one thing Beckham wasn’t fined for was a uniform violation, which he went on an extended rant about on Friday.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't fined for uniform violation, despite going on diatribe Friday about how they're unfair. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 5, 2019

