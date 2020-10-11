Odell Beckham Jr. makes another highlight-reel catch from Baker Mayfield

Are things turning around for Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland?

A week after posting his best day with the Cleveland Browns, the star receiver posted another highlight-reel catch from Baker Mayfield. With Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts tied at 10-10 in the second quarter, Mayfield looked deep downfield to Beckham on a first-and-10 from the Browns’ 37-yard line.

Beckham split a pair of Colts defenders playing in a deep zone to snag the rope from Mayfield.

Beckham takes big hit, gets up with ball

Safety Tavon Wilson met Beckham in the air just as the ball arrived and dragged him to the ground. Beckham immediately stood up with the ball in his hand after hauling in the improbable, acrobatic catch.

In fact, Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t believe it actually was a catch and challenged the play. Replay upheld the reception, which was good for a 26-yard gain. The Browns would go on to score a touchdown on a Mayfield pass to Rashard Higgins five plays later to take a 17-10 lead.

Beckham, whose production suffered in his first season in Cleveland as the Browns finished a disappointing 6-10, tallied 154 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, he was back to making the kind of plays that made him a star with the New York Giants.

