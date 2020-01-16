Odell Beckham’s LSU adventure could create problems for him at work

However the situation plays out in Louisiana, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a potential problem in Cleveland. And at 345 Park Avenue, New York City.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham, based on his slapping of a police officer on the butt in the locker room after Monday night’s win by LSU over Clemson at the Superdome in New Orleans.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

The NFL surely will be reviewing the situation for potential discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, since the policy expressly prohibits “[c]rimes against law enforcement, such as obstruction, resisting arrest, or harming a police officer or other law enforcement officer.”

Beckham separately could face NFL scrutiny for handing out cash to LSU players, under the policy’s catch-all ban regarding “[c]onduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel.”

The NFL shows extreme deference and ultimate respect to college football, the free farm system for the highest level of the sport. And if the NCAA and/or LSU want Beckham to be sanctioned for his behavior in order to ensure that other NFL players won’t give money to college players, the NFL may be more inclined to do something.