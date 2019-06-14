Odell Beckham in London to kick off NFL UK Academy tryouts

Browns receiver Odell Beckham travels to London this weekend as part of his role as an ambassador for the NFL Academy. The NFL Academy is a first-of-its kind program that will offer UK student-athletes ages 16-18 the opportunity to combine education with life skills and intensive football training.

Beckham will attend a tryout of more than 200 teenagers, assisting in drills and skill development, as the prospects compete to win a place in the Academy’s first class. The Academy convenes in September.

The Academy seeks to provide students with pathways into employment, further education and even the potential opportunity to play NCAA college football in the United States.

The first class will consist of approximately 80 student-athletes and the final tryouts are scheduled for July 2 at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium.

Several NFL players will assist in those final tryouts, including NFL Academy ambassadors JuJu Smith-Schuster and Efe Obada. Obada grew up in London and spent time in the NFL’s Player Pathway Program before earning a spot on the Panthers’ roster last season.