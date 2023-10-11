Odell Beckham limited in practice; Jadeveon Clowney out with illness

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham returned in Week 5 after missing two games with an ankle injury. He played 37 of 70 offensive snaps.

Beckham was limited in Wednesday's practice.

"He's feeling it just a little bit, it's a soft-tissue type of a situation, but he should be fine," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team website.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney missed practice with an illness, but Harbaugh said Clowney will play Sunday.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness/chest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) were limited.