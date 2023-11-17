Odell Beckham leaves with shoulder injury

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham is in the training room having his left shoulder examined. He underwent an X-ray on it, according to Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Beckham injured his shoulder on a 51-yard pass from Lamar Jackson with 7:11 remaining in the game. He zig zagged across the field before Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tackled him.

Wilson had the hip-drop tackle that injured Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and the tackle of Jackson's ankles that sent the Ravens quarterback to the blue medical tent briefly.

Beckham wears a harness on his left shoulder, according to Hartung, and he was on the injury report for Weeks 8 and 9 with a shoulder injury.

Beckham has four catches for 116 yards.