Odell Beckham Jr.'s hands are part of problem with Browns

By Sam Monson

Heading into the season, we at PFF.com thought that Odell Beckham Jr. was primed for a huge season based purely on the potential upgrade at quarterback from Eli Manning to Baker Mayfield. That hasn’t manifested itself, but don’t be lulled into thinking OBJ is again the victim of circumstance in a new venue — he is a significant part of the problem.

I’m not placing all of the blame at Beckham’s doorstep. The debacle in Cleveland this year has provided plenty of blame to be shared around, but he needs to own his fair share and be part of the solution rather than jump ship on a quest to find the perfect situation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let’s start with the elephant in the room — Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. have some work to do together this offseason. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Baker Mayfield shouldn’t be a scapegoat

There is no way of looking at Mayfield’s 2019 season as anything other than a significant disappointment, which is a particular letdown given how high PFF was on him before the draft and heading into the season. There was very little reason to expect any kind of regression and, in fact, many of the numbers suggested he was primed for an excellent season.

A top-10 QB heading into the season, Mayfield currently sits at 20th in PFF passing grade, behind the likes of Jared Goff and Ryan Fitzpatrick. His accuracy has fallen off, his big-time throw rate has dropped from 7.7 percent a season ago to just 3.9 percent this year and he is at the helm of a Browns offense that can’t get out of its own way.

Story continues

Mayfield is undoubtedly struggling this season, but he may be receiving a disproportionate amount of the blame. Though his interceptions have spiked this season (he already has three more than his rookie year with two games to play), his turnover-worthy play rate has barely moved (3.1 percent to 3.3). That disparity effectively comes down to bad luck and plays outside of Mayfield’s control. Passes that should not be picked off are being hauled in by the defense at a much higher rate than a season ago.

For all his struggles, Mayfield’s numbers are being made to look worse by the receiving corps, of which Beckham is the star member.

Odell Beckham Jr. has case of dropsies

The most obvious way Beckham has been a part of letting Mayfield down is in dropped passes. That doesn’t mean the ball location is perfect, but it means OBJ should have been able to bring it in and improve the overall offensive production and his quarterback’s numbers.

Every receiver drops the ball sometimes, but not every receiver can say that he made arguably the greatest catch in NFL history the way Beckham can. This is a person whose one-handed warmups and practice catches have become legend. He should have one of the lowest drop rates we have ever seen.

Larry Fitzgerald has six drops over the past three seasons. OBJ has seven this year alone. It’s already the second-highest total of his career and it gives him a drop rate of 9.5 percent of catchable targets, which is among the worst 10 wideouts in the NFL.

Drops aren’t the only way a receiver can cause passes to fall incomplete. Beckham has had multiple targets that can’t technically be called drops but were incomplete because of his failure to complete the catch. Take the above, which is a perfect sideline pass by Mayfield that drops into Beckham’s hands along the sideline for a huge gain. This is a big-time throw, and it looks like a clean catch, but replays showed it took him a couple of attempts to secure; he couldn’t complete possession of the football until after he had stepped out of bounds. These are critical margins, and they're the difference between Beckham at his best and Beckham in 2019.

When you start adding this type of receiver error into the equation, Beckham’s numbers look worse. This season, only Michael Gallup has more incompletions due to receiver error.

Mayfield isn’t in rhythm with Beckham, Jarvis Landry

The final aspect that becomes trickier to untangle is getting on the same page with Mayfield in terms of timing and route running. There have been five interceptions thrown by Mayfield when targeting Beckham this season and six when throwing in Jarvis Landry’s direction. Mayfield’s two biggest stars can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to being in the right place at the right time. This may resolve itself over time. Still, it seems incumbent on all three players to work on a fix, rather than to wallow in the results and look for a way out, as some reports suggest Beckham and Landry are doing.

Beckham is also doing less than ever before with the ball in his hands. In every full season of his career before this one, he has broken at least double-digit tackles and has been regarded as one of the best receivers in football after the catch. This season he sits at just six forced missed tackles, and he is averaging the second-fewest yards after the catch per reception of his career. His PFF grade on shorter throws — even ones on which he was charted as “open” in terms of separation — is the lowest of his career.

Again, this is not solely his fault; the scheme is far from helping him break open underneath, and Mayfield’s inaccuracy this season is not helping him gain yards after the catch. But his baseline is coming from Eli Manning, another quarterback who rarely blessed him with ideal ball location.

Cleveland’s offense this season has been a laundry list of problems that range from the quarterback to the pass protection to the play-calling to the scheme and to the receivers. It’s not hard to imagine why somebody involved in it would just want to get out of the eye of the storm and head to calm waters, but Beckham and Landry need to accept some responsibility.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been reportedly battling a sports hernia all season, so his lack of standout play may simply be injury-driven, but there is little doubt he is a significant part of the problem for the Browns and not just a casualty of the situation.

For more deep analytical football analysis, go to PFF.com

More from Yahoo Sports:



