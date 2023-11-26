Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers are expected to play Sunday

Ravens wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers gave different assessments of their chances of playing through injuries on Sunday, but it looks like both players wound up in the same spot on Sunday.

Beckham called himself a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury and Flowers said he was good to go despite a hip injury. According to multiple reports, both wideouts are expected to be on the field against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Beckham had four catches for 116 yards in his most productive game of the season in Week 11 while Flowers is the team's leading receiver this season. Having both players will be all the more important with tight end Mark Andrews out of action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is also expected to play after joining the wideouts in the questionable category.