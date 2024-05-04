Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be making a Giants return; signing with Miami

Former New York Giants first-round pick, Odell Beckham Jr., has found his home for the 2024 season and by no surprise, he will not be returning to the Meadowlands to reunite with the team that drafted him.

On Friday, it was announced that Beckham agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, joining one of the strongest receiving corps in the league on a one-year deal.

Confirmed via source, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham, Jr. It's a 1-year, $3M deal with incentives that can push it up to $8.25M — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 3, 2024

Beckham will likely be the third receiver in Mike McDaniel’s offense behind star receiver Tyreek Hill and emerging star Jaylen Waddle. In a spot where Beckham will be facing most team’s third-best cornerbacks, he can fly under the radar and contribute to the Dolphins’ offense.

Beckham, 31, is on the back nine of his career and really hasn’t been the same since he left the Giants. The Dolphins will be his third team in the last four years and with it being a one-year deal, he could be onto another in 2025.

There was a thought that this would be the year that Beckham would return to the Giants to play alongside fellow LSU alumni Malik Nabers but there didn’t seem to be much interest on either side.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire